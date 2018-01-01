Amanda Steinberg is CEO of DailyWorth, the professional woman's guide to business and money.
Bonuses
How I Handle My Bonus Responsibly
The founder of one venture-backed startup shares how she spends her bonus.
Child Care
How This Mompreneur Cut Down on Child-Care Costs
Trying to get a business off the ground is hard enough. This entrepreneur found a way to better manage her business to fit her children's schedule.
Selling a Business
3 Reasons It May Be Time to Sell Your Business
An inside look at the decision to move on.
Equity
When Trading Equity for Cash, Balance Is Everything
Sell too little, and you lack the resources to grow. Sell too much, and you lose control.
Entrepreneurs
Taking Care of Your Loved Ones When Your Business Can't
Entrepreneurship comes with financial risk. Is it possible to take the leap if you're also supporting a family?
Tax Center
The 3 Most Common Mistakes Entrepreneurs Make on Their Taxes
CPAs reveal the big IRS no-no's committed by 'treps
Finance
Is It Ever OK for Founders to Sell Off Their Company Shares?
Selling stock in your company, especially if it keeps you from sleeping in your car, is not necessarily a bad move.