Amanda Steinberg is CEO of DailyWorth, the professional woman's guide to business and money. 

More From Amanda Steinberg

How I Handle My Bonus Responsibly
Bonuses

How I Handle My Bonus Responsibly

The founder of one venture-backed startup shares how she spends her bonus.
3 min read
How This Mompreneur Cut Down on Child-Care Costs
Child Care

How This Mompreneur Cut Down on Child-Care Costs

Trying to get a business off the ground is hard enough. This entrepreneur found a way to better manage her business to fit her children's schedule.
3 min read
3 Reasons It May Be Time to Sell Your Business
Selling a Business

3 Reasons It May Be Time to Sell Your Business

An inside look at the decision to move on.
3 min read
When Trading Equity for Cash, Balance Is Everything
Equity

When Trading Equity for Cash, Balance Is Everything

Sell too little, and you lack the resources to grow. Sell too much, and you lose control.
3 min read
Taking Care of Your Loved Ones When Your Business Can't
Entrepreneurs

Taking Care of Your Loved Ones When Your Business Can't

Entrepreneurship comes with financial risk. Is it possible to take the leap if you're also supporting a family?
3 min read
The 3 Most Common Mistakes Entrepreneurs Make on Their Taxes
Tax Center

The 3 Most Common Mistakes Entrepreneurs Make on Their Taxes

CPAs reveal the big IRS no-no's committed by 'treps
3 min read
Is It Ever OK for Founders to Sell Off Their Company Shares?
Finance

Is It Ever OK for Founders to Sell Off Their Company Shares?

Selling stock in your company, especially if it keeps you from sleeping in your car, is not necessarily a bad move.
3 min read
