Amber Rae is an international bestselling author, speaker, and writing mentor, best known for her acclaimed works Choose Wonder Over Worry, The Answers Are Within You, and The Feelings Journal. Through her work as a writing mentor, Amber guides creatives and entrepreneurs to turn their mission and message into stories worth sharing. Amber's writings and work have been featured in The New York Times, TODAY, Forbes, and New York Magazine, and she has collaborated with companies such as Kate Spade, Meta, Microsoft and TED. Her signature writing program On The Page with Amber Rae helps people break through creative blocks and get writing.