Amin Rozani

Co-Founder & MD, The Spartan Poker
Amin Rozani is the Founder and Managing Director of The Spartan Poker, India’s leading &  most-trustworthy online Poker gaming portal launched in 2014. With over thousands of poker lovers using the portal, the company has seen an exponential growth since its inception.

More From Amin Rozani

Have an Idea! Put It on the Web in the Age of Digital Entrepreneurship
Entrepreneurship

One can say that the internet is all the mediums available till date combined together and amplified to a very powerful extent
3 min read
Games that Drive Innovation and Entrepreneurship
Gaming

Games in the digital realm are not just games but have the potential of becoming a successful venture
3 min read
How Online Gaming can Improve Your Entrepreneurial Skills
Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurship is a career that requires honing of one's skills, some online games can be effective tools in helping budding entrepreneurs enhance some key skills
4 min read
Why 2017 told us that Online Poker is Here to Stay
Poker

The Year 2017 saw a new phase of growth for the online poker industry
4 min read
Poker Boom: The Next BIG Wave To Hit The Indian Market
Poker

In this digital era, more and more players are becoming part of the Poker bandwagon game online.
3 min read
