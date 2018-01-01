Amin Rozani

Entrepreneurship
Have an Idea! Put It on the Web in the Age of Digital Entrepreneurship
One can say that the internet is all the mediums available till date combined together and amplified to a very powerful extent
Gaming
Games that Drive Innovation and Entrepreneurship
Games in the digital realm are not just games but have the potential of becoming a successful venture
Entrepreneurs
How Online Gaming can Improve Your Entrepreneurial Skills
Entrepreneurship is a career that requires honing of one's skills, some online games can be effective tools in helping budding entrepreneurs enhance some key skills
Poker
Why 2017 told us that Online Poker is Here to Stay
The Year 2017 saw a new phase of growth for the online poker industry
Poker
Poker Boom: The Next BIG Wave To Hit The Indian Market
In this digital era, more and more players are becoming part of the Poker bandwagon game online.