Guest Writer

Chief Strategy Officer, Stamps.com and Co-Founder, Endicia

Amine Khechfé, co-founder of Endicia, is Chief Strategy Officer for the Stamps.com family of companies, including Endicia. In this role, Amine is responsible for directing strategy and identifying opportunities for innovation across the brands. The Stamps.com family of companies provides e-commerce shipping technologies and services that have allowed their customers to print in excess of $24 billion in mailing and shipping labels.