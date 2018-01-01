Strategic Business Advisor, Coach and Consultant

Amishi Mehta dons many hats. She is an empowerment and success business & life coach, consultant, speaker, entrepreneur & networking expert. Has 15 plus years of experience, with 30,000 hours of coaching done, helped business owners achieve more than 60 million in business, worked with business owners of more than 43 countries.

-Founder of CTE Foundation - a futuristic, progressive non-profit dedicated to empowering entrepreneurs, start-ups, smes, msmes, corporates, civil societies, mnc's by spurring creativity, innovation, education and the right alliances contributing to socio-economic development of our economy.

-Conducts Trainings/Workshops for students, professionals, leaders, top-management, CXO's on "Being Corporate Ready, Tips & tricks and advice on landing any job you want, Business skills, From a job to entrepreneurship, The Start-Up journey do's and don'ts" and many more.

-Business Consultant to a few selective Start-ups, Seasoned business owners, Corporates to scale their business the right way and achieve business success.

-Invited Visiting Faculty and Speaker to Top Bschools like NMIMS Mumbai