Amit Kapoor

Amit Kapoor

Co Founder, Eupheus Learning

Amit has more than 15 years’ experience in sales and marketing across Education, Training & Entertainment industries covering Indian and International markets. His stints at NIIT, Palador Pictures, Centum Learning, Across World Education and Encyclopaedia Britannica have been focussed on Sales, market entry and growth strategies coupled with a focus on business development.
In his last assignment, Amit was Director - Digital Sales at Encyclopaedia Britannica South Asia. He holds PGDM from T.A. Pai Management Institute, Manipal.

More From Amit Kapoor

#6 Things to Watch Out for While Starting an EdTech Startup
EdTech Startup

#6 Things to Watch Out for While Starting an EdTech Startup

Each startup in EdTech space today promises to transform education, beat the competition and ultimately change the way knowledge is imparted
5 min read
How EdTech Can Change the Future of Traditional Education System in India
EdTech Startup

How EdTech Can Change the Future of Traditional Education System in India

Availability of low-cost and high-speed internet has made it possible for EdTech to reach a vast section of the Indian population
4 min read
How EdTech Can Change the Future of Traditional Education System in India
Edtech industry

How EdTech Can Change the Future of Traditional Education System in India

Availability of low-cost and high-speed internet has made it possible for EdTech to reach a vast section of the Indian population
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.