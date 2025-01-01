Amrit Sandhar

Amrit Sandhar founded &Evolve (formerly known as The Engagement Coach,) in 2015, and since then has worked with many well-known UK brands including BUPA, ISG Construction, Asda, Dunelm, Chester Zoo and Network TV, by transforming workplace cultures, improving employee engagement and delivering top-class leadership development programs, to improve overall productivity of a business or organisation.

 


 

Drawing the Line Under Mental Health

If the modern workplace is contributing to poor mental health, no amount of wellbeing initiatives will fix what the business model continues to break.

