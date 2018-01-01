Amy Butte

Guest Writer
Board Director and Strategic Advisor
Amy Butte is a former CFO who has taken two companies public, and currently serves as an advisor and director to startups, growth companies and corporations. Butte fuses her equity research analyst background with her operating experience to translate the complexities of the IPO landscape.

An IPO Isn't Just a Way to Raise Money -- It Shows a Company Is Mature and Deserving of Trust
IPO

Going public means a company meets certain standards of increased corporate governance, responsible leadership and financial transparency.
7 min read
