AmyK Hutchens

Ready for Anything
What's Worse Than a Micromanager? Meet the 'Lawnmower' Leader
Stepping in to solve your team members' problems robs them of the opportunity to develop crucial skills.
Company Culture
4 Behaviors Leaders Must Model to Build a Culture of Trust
Ask for help when you need it and offer help without judging when asked.
Stress Management
4 Strategies to Survive the Entrepreneurial Roller Coaster
Take control by choosing how you'll cope with stress, reset your focus and avoid burnout so you can achieve your long-term goals.
Entrepreneurs
Entrepreneurs Need to Count Their Words to Make Their Words Count
Words influence thoughts. Thoughts influence behaviors. Behaviors influence results.
Personal Improvement
These 2 Questions Will Help You Recognize When 'Good Enough' Really Is
Confident people strive for excellence. Insecure people fixate on perfection.
Problem Behaviors
An Entrepreneur's Secret Weapon: the Right Question
The 'right question' always means the bigger, badder, better, bolder one.
critical thinking
Use This Simple Math Problem to Kick Critical Thinking Into High Gear
Engage your brain -- and those of your employees -- with this (seemingly) easy addition problem.
Entrepreneurial Mindset
The 3 Biggest Secrets Entrepreneurs Keep
Which one are you suffering from?