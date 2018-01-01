AmyK Hutchens

AmyK Hutchens

Guest Writer
Leadership expert, author of The Secrets Leaders Keep
AmyK Hutchens is the author of The Secrets Leaders Keep.

More From AmyK Hutchens

What's Worse Than a Micromanager? Meet the 'Lawnmower' Leader
Ready for Anything

What's Worse Than a Micromanager? Meet the 'Lawnmower' Leader

Stepping in to solve your team members' problems robs them of the opportunity to develop crucial skills.
4 min read
4 Behaviors Leaders Must Model to Build a Culture of Trust
Company Culture

4 Behaviors Leaders Must Model to Build a Culture of Trust

Ask for help when you need it and offer help without judging when asked.
5 min read
4 Strategies to Survive the Entrepreneurial Roller Coaster
Stress Management

4 Strategies to Survive the Entrepreneurial Roller Coaster

Take control by choosing how you'll cope with stress, reset your focus and avoid burnout so you can achieve your long-term goals.
7 min read
Entrepreneurs Need to Count Their Words to Make Their Words Count
Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs Need to Count Their Words to Make Their Words Count

Words influence thoughts. Thoughts influence behaviors. Behaviors influence results.
4 min read
These 2 Questions Will Help You Recognize When 'Good Enough' Really Is
Personal Improvement

These 2 Questions Will Help You Recognize When 'Good Enough' Really Is

Confident people strive for excellence. Insecure people fixate on perfection.
8 min read
An Entrepreneur's Secret Weapon: the Right Question
Problem Behaviors

An Entrepreneur's Secret Weapon: the Right Question

The 'right question' always means the bigger, badder, better, bolder one.
8 min read
Use This Simple Math Problem to Kick Critical Thinking Into High Gear
critical thinking

Use This Simple Math Problem to Kick Critical Thinking Into High Gear

Engage your brain -- and those of your employees -- with this (seemingly) easy addition problem.
9 min read
The 3 Biggest Secrets Entrepreneurs Keep
Entrepreneurial Mindset

The 3 Biggest Secrets Entrepreneurs Keep

Which one are you suffering from?
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.