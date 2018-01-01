Andre Bourque

The Opioid Crisis Is Forcing Open Minds About the Lifesaving Potential of Medical Marijuana
Steep declines in overdose deaths wherever medical marijuana is legal has led increasing numbers of policy makers to question the federal government's ban on cannabis research.
Researchers Recognize an International 'Tide Effect' Driving Worldwide Cannabis Reform
A U.K. study finds marijuana legalization in one nation encourages reform by neighboring countries. Something similar is happening between states in the US.
Why Jeff Sessions' New War on Marijuana Hasn't Frightened Investors or Cannabis Entrepreneurs
The Attorney General's new policy to resume unbridled federal enforcement of marijuana laws has inadvertently revealed just how entrenched the cannabis industry has already become.
California Unleashes a Massive Market for Legal Cannabis
Recreational marijuana is now legal in the Golden State and that has global reverberations.
Hawaii Sees Legalizing Adult Use Marijuana As Huge Boon to Island Economy
Legal marijuana is certain to appeal to the 9 million annual visitors but industrial hemp also could boost self-reliance in the Aloha State.
The Cannabis Industry's Largest Conference Showcases a Maturing Industry
The Marijuana Business Conference celebrated what has become a highly regulated sector devoted to pharmaceutical precision in the composition of its products.
Entrepreneurs See Opportunity Addressing Consumer Demand for Pesticide-Free Cannabis
The unique legal status of marijuana has left it outside the normal consumer protection oversight of government agencies. Entrepreneurs are filling the void.
Cannabis Industry Rallies to Overcome Unique Legal Barriers to Recovery From Northern California Fires
Growers and processors devastated by raging wildfire don't have federal crop insurance or access to disaster relief. They can't even legally crowdfund to help each other.
How Will Businesses Handle Legalized Marijuana in the Workplace?
Employers have bright lines on pot use for decades. This all gets more complicated when marijuana is legal.
10 Ways the Cannabis Industry Is Rebranding to Meet Its Biggest Challenges
For generations a guy hissing "weed" outside a concert was all the marketing marijuana needed. Selling to mainstream customers in the legal market requires more.
To Understand the Forces Favoring and Opposing Legal Marijuana, Study Arizona.
The economic and cultural interests urging and resisting legalization are vividly displayed in Arizona.
Is Big Pharma for or Against Legalizing Medical Marijuana? Maybe Both.
Pharmaceutical companies are intrigued by the immense and growing medical marijuana market but cannot figure a way to corner it.
Oakland Strives to Rejuvenate Economically by Becoming California's Cannabis Capital
The city Gertrude Stein famously dismissed as "no there, there'' sees legal marijuana as an opening to address a host of inequities.