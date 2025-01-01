Andrea de Gottardo

Bio

Andrea de Gottardo is the CEO of Kroo, a fully licensed UK digital bank known for its customer-centric approach and commitment to sustainability. With over a decade of experience in the financial services sector, Andrea has a strong background in risk and regulatory frameworks. Prior to joining Kroo in 2018, he spent five years at NatWest Group, where he served as Head of Credit Risk Appetite, focusing on capital optimisation and proactive risk management .