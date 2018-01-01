Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Guest Writer
President, ACM Consulting Inc.

Andrew Miller works with executives from around the world to accelerate financial growth and boost performance. His book, Redefining Operational Excellence: New Strategies for Maximizing Performance and Profits Across the Organization, is now available.

More From Andrew Miller

The 3 Elements of the Unified Theory of Profitability (Infographic)
Success Strategies

Stop thinking about sunk costs, compliance departments and cost centers. Focus on innovation, acquisition and acceleration.
4 min read
9 Questions to Ask When Assessing a Market
Growth Strategies

If you're struggling with, looking to expand or considering entering into an industry, study your opportunity for growth with these queries.
3 min read
Giving Customers More Than They Asked for Is Too Much of a Good Thing
Customer Service

Great customer service is the cornerstone of success. Redundant customer service is a waste of your time and money.
3 min read
The 5 Myths of Mastering Profit Margins
Setting prices

Of course you want the fattest profit margin you can earn, so don't undercut yourself trying to achieve it.
3 min read
Find Ways to Lift Profit Margins Without Much Effort
Growth Strategies

Companies tend to try to control multiple factors at once, when they should try to identify where the biggest erosion is coming from.
2 min read
5 Characteristics Shared by the Most Successful Organizations
Corporate Culture

Companies, like individuals, make mistakes to learn from and have successes to replicate. Applying knowledge across an organization is the key to success for people and businesses.
2 min read
The 3 Attributes to Look for in Top Talent
Human Resources

When you find a candidate where these traits intersect, hire them, even if a position for them doesn't exist yet.
3 min read
6 Changes Organizations Should Make Today
Growth Strategies

These steps will most likely bring improved performance to businesses. So what's stopping you?
4 min read
Slow Down! It May Just Help Your Company Grow.
Growth Strategies

If you really want to succeed, find your organization's optimal velocity.
4 min read
Netflix Creates Shortcut to Customers With Comcast Deal
Partnerships

Streaming company removes weakest link in distribution chain, which will most likely benefit customers.
3 min read
Customer Retention Begins on the Front Lines
Growth Strategies

Your existing customer base can still help you grow. Make sure your employees who deal with them are passionate.
4 min read
