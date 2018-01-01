Andrew Miller works with executives from around the world to accelerate financial growth and boost performance. His book, Redefining Operational Excellence: New Strategies for Maximizing Performance and Profits Across the Organization, is now available.
Success Strategies
The 3 Elements of the Unified Theory of Profitability (Infographic)
Stop thinking about sunk costs, compliance departments and cost centers. Focus on innovation, acquisition and acceleration.
Growth Strategies
9 Questions to Ask When Assessing a Market
If you're struggling with, looking to expand or considering entering into an industry, study your opportunity for growth with these queries.
Customer Service
Giving Customers More Than They Asked for Is Too Much of a Good Thing
Great customer service is the cornerstone of success. Redundant customer service is a waste of your time and money.
Setting prices
The 5 Myths of Mastering Profit Margins
Of course you want the fattest profit margin you can earn, so don't undercut yourself trying to achieve it.
Growth Strategies
Find Ways to Lift Profit Margins Without Much Effort
Companies tend to try to control multiple factors at once, when they should try to identify where the biggest erosion is coming from.
Corporate Culture
5 Characteristics Shared by the Most Successful Organizations
Companies, like individuals, make mistakes to learn from and have successes to replicate. Applying knowledge across an organization is the key to success for people and businesses.
Human Resources
The 3 Attributes to Look for in Top Talent
When you find a candidate where these traits intersect, hire them, even if a position for them doesn't exist yet.
Growth Strategies
6 Changes Organizations Should Make Today
These steps will most likely bring improved performance to businesses. So what's stopping you?
Growth Strategies
Slow Down! It May Just Help Your Company Grow.
If you really want to succeed, find your organization's optimal velocity.
Partnerships
Netflix Creates Shortcut to Customers With Comcast Deal
Streaming company removes weakest link in distribution chain, which will most likely benefit customers.
Growth Strategies
Customer Retention Begins on the Front Lines
Your existing customer base can still help you grow. Make sure your employees who deal with them are passionate.