Find Ways to Lift Profit Margins Without Much Effort Companies tend to try to control multiple factors at once, when they should try to identify where the biggest erosion is coming from.

By Andrew Miller Edited by Dan Bova

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

For any organization, there are different levers that impact profit margins. Some of those are:

  • Price. The cost at which you sell your products and services.
  • Purchasing. The cost at which you buy the good and services you need.
  • Retention. Your ability to retain current customers.

When we look at why margins are eroding, there are many different reasons -- absenteeism, theft, rising costs, lower prices, commoditization of products and services, employee turnover, the number of touch points to get products and services in the hands of your customers. These are all controllable factors, but many organizations try to control them all at once instead of identifying where the biggest erosion is coming from.

We need to find those opportunities to increase margins without having to make a large investment or utilize a great deal of effort. Think of a car jack, where with minimal effort, you can lift a 2-ton car. That is how we need to think about increasing our margins. If we want to be even bolder, think about a hydraulic lift where the push of one button can raise many tons and break open our margins.

Related: 10 Tactics for Increasing Your Customer Value and Loyalty

When I work with organizations to help increase margins, there are five strategies we employ to help break open those margins:

  1. Identify ways to leverage the goods and services they are buying to increase value.
  2. Create an emotional connection with customers.
  3. Reduce the number of touch points in getting the product or service into the hands of the customer.
  4. Identify new pricing strategies.
  5. Ensure success metrics are focused on profitability, not just revenue.

Too often we lead with a proposed solution. "We need to increase sales." "We need more training." "We need to increase our prices." Instead, we need to take a step back and identify where are the greatest opportunities for increasing our margins.

Do you know what levers you should be pulling to master your profit margins?

Related: Build Great Customer Service Into Your Business With These 5 Tips
Andrew Miller

President, ACM Consulting Inc.

Andrew Miller works with executives from around the world to accelerate financial growth and boost performance. His book, Redefining Operational Excellence: New Strategies for Maximizing Performance and Profits Across the Organization, is now available.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

They Started a Side Hustle Producing an 'Obvious' Food Item. It Hit $300,000 Monthly Revenue Fast — On Track for Over $20 Million in 2025.

When Jason Rosenbaum and Hailey Swartz couldn't find the product they wanted to see on grocery store shelves, they took matters into their own hands.

By Amanda Breen
Management

Selling Your Business Goes Beyond a Price Tag — Ask Your Buyer These 5 Questions to Ensure They're the Right Fit

Before you sign the dotted line, ask the questions that reveal who your buyer really is — and what they truly value.

By Mark Kravietz
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Leadership

Being 'Nice' Almost Cost Me My Business — Here's What I Do Differently Now

Don't let politeness undermine your authority — here's how I rebuilt my client relationships

By Christopher Tompkins
Real Estate

Why Buying a 'Second Home' First is the New Way to Build Wealth — and Enjoy Free Vacations

The dream of owning a home has never felt more out of reach. So, a growing number of aspiring homeowners are making an unconventional choice.

By Katie Cline
Business News

Here's How Much Google Software Engineers, Product Managers, and Data Scientists Make in a Year

Data revealed in federal filings shows how much Google is compensating its employees.

By Sherin Shibu