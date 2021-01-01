About Andy Brenits
Andy Brenits is principal of Phoenix-based Brenits Creative, a brand positioning and creative strategy firm that helps growing businesses and entrepreneurs doing it (mostly) by themselves by creating a consistent way to look, communicate, and act.
