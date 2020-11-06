Angel Gambino

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Writer
Partner, Prehype

About Angel Gambino

Angel is a serial entrepreneur and angel investor with multiple successful exits. This WIRED Top 100 recipient is a Bay Area-based Detroit native whose grit, passion, and risk-taking led her to launch some of the first mobile, streaming, and social media platforms in the world.

