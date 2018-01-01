Ankit Oberoi

Startup Funding
6 Tough and Timeless Startup Lessons
Success requires the confidence to begin and the humilty to listen when trustworthy people tell you what isn't working.
Advertising Strategies
More Online Publishers Ought to Try A/B Testing
They may find subtle changes to an ad's location, size or color can win them a better click-through rate
Content
The 7 Secrets to Shareable Content
There are specific triggers that prompt people to spread a message. Here's how you can utilize them.
Technology
Web Design 101: How Typography Affects Conversions
When pondering ways to optimize your website's landing pages, don't forget this critical design element.