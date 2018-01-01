Ankit Oberoi

Ankit Oberoi

Guest Writer
CEO and co-founder, AdPushup
Ankit Oberoi is a co-founder at AdPushup, a startup focused on helping publishers and bloggers optimize their ad revenues.

6 Tough and Timeless Startup Lessons
Startup Funding

Success requires the confidence to begin and the humilty to listen when trustworthy people tell you what isn't working.
5 min read
More Online Publishers Ought to Try A/B Testing
Advertising Strategies

They may find subtle changes to an ad's location, size or color can win them a better click-through rate
4 min read
The 7 Secrets to Shareable Content
Content

There are specific triggers that prompt people to spread a message. Here's how you can utilize them.
5 min read
Web Design 101: How Typography Affects Conversions
Technology

When pondering ways to optimize your website's landing pages, don't forget this critical design element.
12 min read
