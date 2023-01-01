Annie Särnblad
Microexpressions Expert and Strategic Advisor
Annie Särnblad is a preeminent global speaker and expert in reading facial expressions, as well as an esteemed strategic advisor. She has developed her own, easy-to-absorb teaching techniques for facial expressions based on the knowledge she accumulated living in nine countries and studying eight languages through immersion. She is also certified in the Facial Action Coding System (FACS).
Latest
