Bio

Investing Insiders was started by Antonia Medlicott in late 2023. Antonia had been a financial writer for a decade, and launched Investing Insiders after having got fascinated with the subject of how to demystify money and help even the not-so-rich among us to invest - without the need for costly financial advisers. Antonia describes herself as "like a hairdresser with bad hair", as for years she didn't look after her own finances despite telling everyone else how to. She now gets 1m views on TikTok for her videos, having joined the social platform only in October '24.