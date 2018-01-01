Aparajita Mukherjee

Innovators
GOIC: Engineering A Diversified Robust Economy For Qatar
Qatar needs a defined industrial strategy in sync qith Qatar National Vision 2030 to catalyze SME growth, says Dr. Ali Hamed Al-Mulla, Assistant Secretary General for Industrial Projects Sector, Gulf Organization For Industrial Consulting (GOIC).
Expanding Horizons: Karim Yazbek, Vice President and Country Manager - Qatar, Hill International
As the Qatar Country Manager of one of the largest independent project management consultants, Karim Yazbek, Vice President of Hill International, has a long and varied experience in the region, having served in Dubai, Bahrain and now, Qatar.
Customer First: How The Costa Coffee Brand Is Standing Out In Qatar
Hassan Jawad, Divisional Manager of Costa Coffee - Bahrain, Qatar, Oman and Saudi Arabia, explains the USP of the coffee brand in Qatar.
Enabling Qatar's SMEs: SAP's Gergi Abboud On The Company's Offerings For Entrepreneurs
As the Managing Director of the Gulf, North Africa, Pakistan, Levant for SAP, Gergi Abboud keeps a close eye on the Middle East business arena, and so, it shouldn't come as a surprise that Qatar is one of his company's key markets in this region, with its SME sector ranking highly in terms of SAP's focus areas.
Qatar Startup Feed Reinvents Communication Between Foodies And Restaurants
The startup was driven by the view that "implementation of interactive technology" was a gap in the hotel-restaurant-café (HoReCa) industry.
Doha Festival City CEO Kareem Shamma On What The New Mall Will Bring To Qatar
As Doha Festival City gets set to open its doors this month, CEO Kareem Shamma explores on what the new mall will bring to Qatar.
Building A Legacy: Zeyad Al Jaidah, Techno Q Co-founder And Managing Director
Techno Q co-founder and Managing Director on what goes into making a business successful for the long term.
Turning Digital Dreams Into Reality: Qatar's Digital Incubation Center
Qatar's Digital Incubation Center is leaving no stone unturned in helping tech entrepreneurs in the country launching their startups.
Passion As Capital: Qatar Business Incubation Center CEO Aysha Al Mudahka
Qatar Business Incubation Center CEO Aysha Al Mudahka wants to steer Qatar's entrepreneurs toward a more prosperous future.
Raising The Game: Qatar Financial Centre Authority CEO Yousuf Mohamed Al-Jaida
The CEO of Qatar Financial Centre Authority discusses on bringing the 'best in breed' businesses to Qatar.
Oola Sports Wants To Help Women Enjoy The Great Outdoors- While Staying True To Their Personal Values
It's a common thing for entrepreneurs to start up a business to solve a problem that they personally face, and that seems to have been exactly the route Oola Sports co-founder and CEO Haya Al Ghanim took when starting up her venture.
The Recap: Qatar Chamber's 2nd SMEs Conference
This year's edition of the conference was held under the framework of economic partnership between Qatar and Turkey, represented by the Union Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey (TOBB).
Qatari 3D Printing Startup Arsenal Aims To Inspire Other Tech and Manufacturing Companies In The Country
Al-Hitmi believes that the goals of QNV 2030 cannot become reality without using the creativity of engineers who, by training, are creators and designers of solutions with the application of the right technology.
Qatari Entrepreneurs Shine At QDB's 2016 SME Excellence List Awards
The ranking program has brought to light the growing maturity within the private sector, as well as the ability of the budding SME sector in Qatar to generate large incomes.
5th Euromoney Qatar Conference Discusses The Future Of The Region's Financial Landscape
The 5th Euromoney Qatar Conference held at Doha in December brought together stalwarts of the banking and finance industry to discuss the agenda of Qatar's economic planning in the context of depressed hydrocarbon prices.