Ashish Gurnani and Aashray Thatai

Co-founders, PostFold
Founded in November 2015, PostFold is a fashion E-commerce portal founded by Aashray Thatai and Ashish Gurnani. it is a contemporary clothing brand that effortlessly transitions for desk to dinner and everything in between.

More From Ashish Gurnani and Aashray Thatai

What I didn't Know Before I Started My Company
Entrepreneurship

What I didn't Know Before I Started My Company

It doesn't matter which part of the world you come from to attend an event as long as you share the spirit of entrepreneurship
4 min read
Dos and Don'ts for Entrepreneurs Under 25
Entrepreneur Mindset

Dos and Don'ts for Entrepreneurs Under 25

It's better to make mistakes and correct them with the feedback of 100 people, and not by blasting your brain just by yourself
4 min read
# 5 Things We Learnt After Moving to India to Start Our Business
Business

# 5 Things We Learnt After Moving to India to Start Our Business

It's not just domestic brands that are trying to grow and meet consumer needs, international brands have joined the race, too
2 min read
