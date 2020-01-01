About Atta Tarki
Atta Tarki is the author of Evidence-Based Recruiting (McGraw Hill, February 2020) and the CEO and founder of ECA, a data-driven executive search, interim management, and project staffing firm. He primarily helps Private Equity companies with their talent needs. Find him on Twitter: @AttaTarki
