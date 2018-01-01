Augustus Franklin

Augustus Franklin

Founder, CallHub
 Augustus Franklin is the CEO of CallHub. He drives the product and business development at CallHub. He has worked in internet software, high-availability clusters, monitoring systems and security software at startups and at Sun Microsystems and Yahoo. When he is not working, he is either making toys with his son or training for a marathon.

More From Augustus Franklin

SaaS Companies Are Paving The Way For Long Term Customer Relationships
SaaS

Well, unlike most brick and mortar stores, subscription based companies don't make a profit of their customers right off the bat.
4 min read
#5 Cloud Telephony Trends to Shape Advocacy in 2017
Cloud Technology

With improving internet quality, cloud communication is as reliable as existing telecommunication networks and cheaper to boot.
4 min read
