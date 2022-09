Avetis Antaplyan Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor

Award-winning CEO, Investor, Startup Advisor

Avetis Antaplyan is the Founder & CEO of HIRECLOUT, an Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing company. HIRECLOUT provides premier Global Tech Recruiting & Consulting services, hiring Tech professionals for Sony PlayStation, Uber, Hulu, OpenTable, Shipt, The Trade Desk.