Avishai Abrahami

Guest Writer
Co-founder and CEO of Wix

Avishai Abrahami is a serial entrepreneur, co-founder and CEO of Wix, a do-it-yourself web publishing platform based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

3 Lessons Small Businesses Can Learn From Amazon, eBay and Etsy This Holiday Season
Ecommerce

Startup opportunities based on Internet culture and trends are boundless. What are you doing about that?
5 min read
From Startup to Established Brand: Are You Ready to Transition?
Branding

Four ways to tell whether you're poised to be the next Uber or Airbnb, or at least a leader in your product sector.
5 min read
An Ode to Transparency
Transparency

Why being open with all your employees will help your company grow.
5 min read
3 Rules for Making a Successful Pivot
Pivoting

When the market is changing, you don't survive staying the same but how you adapt is just as important.
4 min read
4 Lessons I Wish I Learned Before Going Public
Starting a Business

Wix chief executive talks about life at a startup on the way to a big milestone.
5 min read
The Secret to Israel's Startup Success
Starting a Business

'Silicon Wadi,' the high-tech startup mecca in Israel offers valuable lessons about what it takes to start and run your own business. Here are three key takeaways.
4 min read
