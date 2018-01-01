Ayrin Islam

Ayrin Islam

Contributor
CEO, ringID

Ayrin Islam, based in Montreal, Canada, is the female co-founder and CEO of ringID, a social networking platform with voice and video calls, instant messaging, multimedia sharing, secret chat, and more. With a keen interest in cutting-edge technology and a degree in commerce, she started her first business fresh out of university. Ayrin quickly established herself as the woman in charge of several technology businesses, including telecommunications, IT, colocation services and IP based communication software. In addition to being a tech entrepreneur, Ayrin also has experience as a successful corporate leader: Just four years after finishing her degree, she started serving as the chairwoman of Bangladesh's largest data center service provider, as well as the CEO and managing director of another telecoms firm.

More From Ayrin Islam

#5 Ways to Produce Efficient Entrepreneurs By Changing the Way we Teach
entrepreneurship education

#5 Ways to Produce Efficient Entrepreneurs By Changing the Way we Teach

While our educators are responsible for the preparation of our future generations - or the lack thereof, this extremely crucial task is neglected due to an outdated education system
4 min read
#3 Ways Shepreneurs Can Inspire Entrepreneurs of the Future
shepreneurs

#3 Ways Shepreneurs Can Inspire Entrepreneurs of the Future

We have to agree with the sciences that women are wired very differently from men, which already creates an edge in their role in society
5 min read
5 Tips for Global Entrepreneurs: How to Not Work Around the Clock
Global Entrepreneurship

5 Tips for Global Entrepreneurs: How to Not Work Around the Clock

They say work hard, play harder and that is exactly the motto an entrepreneur should live by.
4 min read
