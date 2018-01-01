Barbara Findlay Schenck

Barbara Findlay Schenck is a small-business strategist, the author of Small Business Marketing for Dummies and the co-author of Branding for Dummies, Selling Your Business for Dummies and Business Plans Kit for Dummies.

More From Barbara Findlay Schenck

Would You Date Your Brand?
Marketing

Would You Date Your Brand?

Online dating can teach us a lot about building a brand that people love. Does your brand turn heads? Can it be loyal to those it attracts? Will it build relationships that last?
4 min read
9 Tips to Power Up Your Social Media
Marketing

9 Tips to Power Up Your Social Media

Social media posts tell a story about you and your brand. Here are cautions to heed, trends to follow, and steps to take as you build your social media brand personality.
5 min read
How to Use Customer Recommendations to Grow Your Business
Marketing

How to Use Customer Recommendations to Grow Your Business

Don't wait for associates or customers to give you their thumbs-up with personal testimonials and endorsements. Here's how to be proactive about asking for endorsements.
4 min read
How to Make Your Website More Mobile-Friendly
Technology

How to Make Your Website More Mobile-Friendly

Does your website look as good on a mobile device as it does on a TV? If not, digital design expert Janine Warner tells what changes you need to make and why.
5 min read
Marketing Strategies for the Future
Marketing Strategies

Marketing Strategies for the Future

Yesterday's marketing plan won't work in tomorrow's world. Follow the leaders by redesigning your strategies around 3 essential questions.
4 min read
Lessons in Traditional PR...From a 14-Year-Old Philanthropist
Entrepreneurs

Lessons in Traditional PR...From a 14-Year-Old Philanthropist

How local and national publicity helped Julien Leitner, the 14-year-old founder of the Archimedes Alliance, spark change and move the world, $2 at a time.
4 min read
Co-Marketing: Twice as Nice or Double the Trouble?
Marketing

Co-Marketing: Twice as Nice or Double the Trouble?

From co-branding to cross promotions to marketing partnerships, small businesses are reaching out to complementary businesses to split costs and increase marketing reach, frequency and effectiveness. Sometimes it works. Sometimes it doesn't.
4 min read
How to Blog and Get Paid
How To

How to Blog and Get Paid

Tsh Oxenreider earns a full-time income from six blogs that she's turned into an empire. Learn her tips for breaking through in a universe of over 180 million blogs.
5 min read
In a PR Crisis, There's No Room for 'No Comment'
Marketing

In a PR Crisis, There's No Room for 'No Comment'

When a PR crisis erupts out of nowhere, put consumer interests first and speak up quickly with calm, caring and genuine statements.
4 min read
Go Guerrilla: A DIY Guide to Product Launches
Marketing

Go Guerrilla: A DIY Guide to Product Launches

Find out how one social media whiz launched his own guerrilla campaign that catapulted his book to the No. 2 spot on Amazon.com's business list.
4 min read
How Checklists Can Save Lives -- and Your Business
Growth Strategies

How Checklists Can Save Lives -- and Your Business

Tips to use five-step procedures as a management tool to improve your business.
4 min read
Break Through the Online Noise With 'Likes'
Marketing

Break Through the Online Noise With 'Likes'

How do you attract customers in a crowded online market? Here's how reciprocal liking can help generate loyalty in seven easy steps.
4 min read
Freemium: Is the Price Right for Your Company?
Growth Strategies

Freemium: Is the Price Right for Your Company?

The try-before-you-buy business model can work -- if you can monetize your offerings.
4 min read
When and How to Fire Your Customers
Marketing

When and How to Fire Your Customers

Sooner or later, most businesses will have to reshape their clientele. Here are some tips for doing it with finesse.
4 min read
