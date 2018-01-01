Barbara Findlay Schenck is a small-business strategist, the author of Small Business Marketing for Dummies and the co-author of Branding for Dummies, Selling Your Business for Dummies and Business Plans Kit for Dummies.
Marketing
Would You Date Your Brand?
Online dating can teach us a lot about building a brand that people love. Does your brand turn heads? Can it be loyal to those it attracts? Will it build relationships that last?
Marketing
9 Tips to Power Up Your Social Media
Social media posts tell a story about you and your brand. Here are cautions to heed, trends to follow, and steps to take as you build your social media brand personality.
Marketing
How to Use Customer Recommendations to Grow Your Business
Don't wait for associates or customers to give you their thumbs-up with personal testimonials and endorsements. Here's how to be proactive about asking for endorsements.
Technology
How to Make Your Website More Mobile-Friendly
Does your website look as good on a mobile device as it does on a TV? If not, digital design expert Janine Warner tells what changes you need to make and why.
Marketing Strategies
Marketing Strategies for the Future
Yesterday's marketing plan won't work in tomorrow's world. Follow the leaders by redesigning your strategies around 3 essential questions.
Entrepreneurs
Lessons in Traditional PR...From a 14-Year-Old Philanthropist
How local and national publicity helped Julien Leitner, the 14-year-old founder of the Archimedes Alliance, spark change and move the world, $2 at a time.
Entrepreneurs
Lessons in Traditional PR. . . From a 14-Year-Old Philanthropist
How local and national publicity helped Julien Leitner, the 14-year-old founder of the Archimedes Alliance, spark change and move the world, $2 at a time.
Marketing
Co-Marketing: Twice as Nice or Double the Trouble?
From co-branding to cross promotions to marketing partnerships, small businesses are reaching out to complementary businesses to split costs and increase marketing reach, frequency and effectiveness. Sometimes it works. Sometimes it doesn't.
How To
How to Blog and Get Paid
Tsh Oxenreider earns a full-time income from six blogs that she's turned into an empire. Learn her tips for breaking through in a universe of over 180 million blogs.
Marketing
In a PR Crisis, There's No Room for 'No Comment'
When a PR crisis erupts out of nowhere, put consumer interests first and speak up quickly with calm, caring and genuine statements.
Marketing
Go Guerrilla: A DIY Guide to Product Launches
Find out how one social media whiz launched his own guerrilla campaign that catapulted his book to the No. 2 spot on Amazon.com's business list.
Growth Strategies
How Checklists Can Save Lives -- and Your Business
Tips to use five-step procedures as a management tool to improve your business.
Marketing
Break Through the Online Noise With 'Likes'
How do you attract customers in a crowded online market? Here's how reciprocal liking can help generate loyalty in seven easy steps.
Growth Strategies
Freemium: Is the Price Right for Your Company?
The try-before-you-buy business model can work -- if you can monetize your offerings.
Marketing
When and How to Fire Your Customers
Sooner or later, most businesses will have to reshape their clientele. Here are some tips for doing it with finesse.