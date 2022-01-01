Barbara Petitt

Barbara Petitt

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Managing director of professional learning

Barbara Petitt is managing director of professional learning at the CFA Institute.

https://www.cfainstitute.org/en/

Follow Barbara Petitt on Social

Latest

Growth Strategies

Understanding Climate Change Isn't Just Good for the World — It's Also Good for Your Career and Business

Integrating ESG sensibilities throughout your company means becoming fluent in sustainability topics yourself. Here's how to go about it.

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like