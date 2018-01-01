Ben Geier

Ben Geier is an Online reporter @fortunemagazine.

How Microsoft Is Taking on Google on Its Home Turf
Mobile

Microsoft is pre-loading its apps on more Android devices.
2 min read
Google Is About to Change the TV Business Forever
TV Advertising

Television ads could soon work a lot like digital ads.
2 min read
Google Could Face Additional Antitrust Heat in Europe
Antitrust

A newly released document could be taken into account by European antitrust regulators.
2 min read
This Is Where Google Says Glass Went All Wrong
Google Glass

The Explorer program may have brought too much early attention.
1 min read
Here's the Major Obstacle Tinder Still Faces
Tinder

Morgan Stanley analysts don't see a love connection for investors.
1 min read
This Is the Most Beautiful Visualization of Global Trade You'll Ever See
Shipping

Who knew worldwide trade could look so good?
2 min read
6 Business Issues That Could Shape the Political Debate in 2015
Politics

A breakdown of the major issues that will likely be at the center of the debate as the next presidential campaign ramps up.
7 min read
GM Open to Working With Google on Developing Self-Driving Cars
Self-Driving Cars

'We'd certainly be open to having a discussion with them,' GM's CTO said in an interview at the Detroit auto show.
2 min read
Ban on Cuban Cigars Goes Up in a Puff of Smoke
Free Markets

A new policy by President Obama means that importing up to $100 worth of Cuban tobacco products will be legal.
2 min read
Election Night Was a Good One for Business Leaders
Elections

Republicans swept into office, and so did some big names from the corporate world.
2 min read
Has Warren Buffett Gone Car Crazy?
Cars

The car industry now has a titan in its midst. The question is: Why?
6 min read
