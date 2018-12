Bharathi Shetty

Managing Director and CEO, Frontier Holidays

Bharathi Shetty, Managing Director and CEO of Frontier holidays, has been one of the travel industry leaders, with extensive industry knowledge and expertise in local, regional, national and global travel management. Under the aegis of Bharathi, Frontier has penetrated travel destinations in Middle-East, the Far-East, Asia Pacific, Europe, Russia, Australia, New Zealand, America, Canada, the UK and Ireland.