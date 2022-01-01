Signing out of account, Standby...
Blake Hansen
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Founder & CEO at Alturas
I build businesses to build people using a unique partnership model that embraces running multiple businesses at the same time. Through my writing I share what I've learned as my team and I have built a collection of businesses worth hundreds of millions.
Follow Blake Hansen on Social
Latest
The Power of Partnerships in Business
Are you trying to decide whether you should run your business with a partner? See how partnerships can positively impact your business.
More Authors You Might Like
-
David Gaspar
Partner & Head of Innovation at Gather
-
Jason Feifer
Editor in Chief
-
Jonathan Herrick
CEO of Benchmark
-
Jose Flores
Global Motivator, Mindset Disruptor, & Best-Selling Author
-
Ryan Fritsch
Co-Founder at Cloud Paper
-
Stephanie Burns Robertozzi
Visibility Strategist
-
-
John Boitnott
Journalist, Digital Media Consultant and Investor