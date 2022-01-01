Blake Hansen

Blake Hansen

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Founder & CEO at Alturas

I build businesses to build people using a unique partnership model that embraces running multiple businesses at the same time. Through my writing I share what I've learned as my team and I have built a collection of businesses worth hundreds of millions.

https://www.blakehansen.com

Follow Blake Hansen on Social

Latest

Leadership

The Power of Partnerships in Business

Are you trying to decide whether you should run your business with a partner? See how partnerships can positively impact your business.

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like