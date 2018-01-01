Brad Hines

Brad Hines is a Boston-based digital marketing strategist and serial internet entrepreneur. He is the president of YumDomains.com, a broker of domain names, and founder of HungryKids.org.

How to Hire a Virtual Assistant for Startup Success
Hiring

People working remotely can save an entrepreneur time. It's up to you to screen and manage them to suit your needs.
7 min read
Gmail Hacks to Score Your Business Extra Productivity
Email

With some lesser-known apps, you can set up a networking tool, automate tasks and even guard against foolhardy mistakes.
5 min read
Name That Company to Dazzling Success
Branding

Peruse some fun ideas for developing a brand moniker for a startup that will translate into business fortune.
4 min read
