Brent Misso has taught at the University of Wisconsin, Arizona State and Oregon State and worked in organizational development and training in the tech sector. His firm, EBM Research and Systems, helps people to learn and work better with other humans and systems technologies.

How the Advice of the Past Can Save Us Now
Business Management

On the 60th anniversary of Peter Drucker's business classic, its concepts are still debated along with W. Edwards Deming's quality circles.
5 min read
The Bullwhip Effect and Your Supply Chain
Suppliers

Consider an old stock trader's approach to taming volatility.
5 min read
The Data-Driven Company That Accomplished Very Little

Yet another study becomes a postponing tactic. Consider if your organization calls for additional research as a stalling maneuver or image preservation.
6 min read
Ever Had a Boss Who Seemingly Thrived on Endless Chaos?
Leadership Qualities

Erratic leaders, who mandate frequent deadlines but constantly change course, net few results save for finger-pointing.
5 min read
When It Comes to Change, Being Small Is Enviable
Change

Having a corporate structure can hurt the implementation of new processes.
4 min read
People Must Be Valued or Innovation Will Leave With Them
Growth Strategies

Companies need to take a hard look at how they view employees, even after they find new jobs.
3 min read
