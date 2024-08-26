Bridget Harris
Bio
Bridget Harris is the CEO and co-founder of YouCanBook.me - an online scheduling tool that helps thousands of businesses manage their customers and calendars. Bridget has been the boss at YCBM since 2012, before then she had a career in parliament, government and politics as an Special Advisor. She is a regular speaker at global tech conferences like SaaStock, B2B Rocks, and SaaSOpen, talking about company culture, remote, hiring and bootstrapping.YouCanBook.me is a UK company but serves an international customer base, mainly in the USA.
Latest
Starting a Business
Four Entrepreneurial Lessons Learned Through Bootstrapping A Startup
Making the case for how you can build resilience and ownership in startup growth by bootstrapping your venture.