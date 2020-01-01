About Bridgett McGowen
Bridgett McGowen is an award-winning international professional speaker, a Forbes Coaches Council contributor, and the founder and owner of BMcTALKS AND BMcTALKS Press. She has authored multiple books including REAL TALK: What Other Experts Won't Tell You About How to Make Presentations That Sizzle.
