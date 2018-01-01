Business Insider Staff

Games
How to Use Math to Win at Monopoly, the Classic Game of Business
Want to demolish your friends and family members in Monopoly? Keep these tips top-of-mind.
Sleep Habits
3 Simple Things You Can Do to Get a Better Night's Sleep
Everybody needs to sleep, but not everyone is doing it right.
Excel
This Simple Excel Tool Can Transform Your Data In So Many Ways
A step-by-step look at one way to make your time using Excel more useful.
Entrepreneur Mindset
The Greatest Business Lesson Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary Ever Learned
He learned it early on and it shaped the rest of his life.
Jack Dorsey
13 Facts About Jack Dorsey's Fabulous Life
Did you know he started programming at age 15 and built Twitter's prototype in 2000?
iPhone Tricks
13 Things You Didn't Know Your iPhone 6 Could Do
Think you know your iPhone? Think again. Here's a look at some of the device's lesser-known features.
Far Out Tech
This Real-Life Cyborg Has an Antenna Implanted Into His Skull
Born color blind, artist Neil Harbisson is a cyborg who can hear color.
3-D Printing
Game Changer: The First 3-D Printed House Is Coming
Just think, you can print up the house of your dreams for less than the cost of other new homes.
Success Stories
Marvel Comics' Stan Lee on Success, Creativity and Following Your Passion
An exclusive interview with the creator of Spider-Man, the Hulk, Iron Man and the X-Men.
iPhone
How to Charge Your iPhone Super Fast In a Short Amount of Time
Running low on battery? Follow these tips to juice up quicker than usual.
Style
Shark Tank Investor Daymond John Explains How to Make a Great First Impression
This is how you dress for success.
Young Influencers
Meet the 'Best Technology Reviewer on the Planet,' Who Is Only 20 Years Old
There's arguably no one better on the internet when it comes to explaining new technologies to the average consumer.
Shark Tank
Here's What Happens to Investments on Shark Tank After the Cameras Stop Rolling
Barbara Corcoran explains how -- and why -- some deals on the show go through while others fall apart.
Far Out Tech
This Drivable Car Was 3-D Printed in 44 Hours
Perhaps this is the start of what will become a niche market for customized cars.
YouTube
This 9-Year-Old Makes $1 Million a Year ... Opening Toys
No joke. Check it out.