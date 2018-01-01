Calvin Wayman

Guest Writer
Author, Speaker, Social Media Entrepreneur
One day, Calvin Wayman randomly quit his day job to pursue his dream of working for himself. As a new entrepreneur, he first went selling door-to-door and ultimately started the successful social media agency that he runs today. Wayman's passion is helping businesses grow through modern technology.

More From Calvin Wayman

Fear

When you turn fear against itself, you can find courage to live the life you've always wanted.
5 min read
Entrepreneurship

We envy people who enjoyed meteoric success but we most respect the people who were knocked down and got back up.
6 min read
Video Marketing

Video marketing is taking over the content world. Don't miss out.
5 min read
Failure

Failure is the unpleasant beginning of being reborn as an entrepreneur.
6 min read
Ready for Anything

Learning how funnels work will forever change your customer interactions and dramatically improve your creations.
4 min read
live streaming

Here are four fast ways to truly understand your audience using this great video tool.
5 min read
