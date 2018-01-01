Candace Sjogren

Candace Sjogren

VIP Contributor
Head of Alternative Lending at Marqeta
Candace Sjogren is head of alternative lending at Marqeta and managing partner at CXO Solutions, a management consulting firm. Prior to CXO, Sjogren was the founder and CEO of two fintech companies and chief strategy officer at Dealstruck and LoanHero, and continues to serve as an angel investor.

More From Candace Sjogren

3 Reasons Why Investing in Real Estate Is Easier Than Ever
Real Estate

3 Reasons Why Investing in Real Estate Is Easier Than Ever

Here's how technology has improved real estate investing.
4 min read
Want to Build a Million-Dollar Business? Focus on Your People, Not the Money.
Company Culture

Want to Build a Million-Dollar Business? Focus on Your People, Not the Money.

Make money to stay in business, but don't build your business to make money.
5 min read
How to Raise a Million Dollars on Kickstarter
Crowdfunding

How to Raise a Million Dollars on Kickstarter

Two entrepreneurs share how they raised more than a million dollars online.
5 min read
This Accidental Entrepreneur Founded His Business by Researching a Personal Problem
Innovation

This Accidental Entrepreneur Founded His Business by Researching a Personal Problem

Here are four tips for staying ahead of the curve in an ever-changing, innovative environment.
5 min read
3 Tips You Can Use to Start, Fund and Run a Nonprofit
Nonprofits

3 Tips You Can Use to Start, Fund and Run a Nonprofit

Serial entrepreneur Concetta Mantinan breaks down a few important business strategies.
5 min read
You've Raised Early-Stage Funding! Now What?
Finance

You've Raised Early-Stage Funding! Now What?

Four ways to set yourself up for success with your new high-maintenance stakeholders
5 min read
How to Prepare Your Budget Before Your First Child
Budgeting

How to Prepare Your Budget Before Your First Child

Four tips for getting your house in order before adding a new resident
5 min read
What Are VCs Really Trying to Say? Here Are 3 Common Conversations Translated For You.
Pitching Investors

What Are VCs Really Trying to Say? Here Are 3 Common Conversations Translated For You.

Use these translations to decode the three most common messages to understand what your investors are actually telling you.
4 min read
Should You Keep 'Working for the Man' or Start Your Own Business?
Entrepreneurs

Should You Keep 'Working for the Man' or Start Your Own Business?

Feeling burnt out with your current job and ready to forge your own career? Here are 4 things all entrepreneurs should consider before taking the plunge.
4 min read
Unwound: One Founder's Story of Finding Success in Failure
Entrepreneurs

Unwound: One Founder's Story of Finding Success in Failure

Three things all entrepreneurs need to know to cope with big wins and big losses in the business world
5 min read
Feeling Overwhelmed? Use These 4 Tricks to Automate Your Life as an Entrepreneur.
Ready for Anything

Feeling Overwhelmed? Use These 4 Tricks to Automate Your Life as an Entrepreneur.

With too many tasks, too many hats, and too few hours in the day, hack your days with these four tricks to gaining more control.
6 min read
6 Ways to Manage Employees' Bad Habits
Managing Employees

6 Ways to Manage Employees' Bad Habits

From showing up 10 minutes late, to wasting 10 minutes on Facebook, these responses will help keep your team in line.
5 min read
Millennials' Credit Card Hangover and What it Means for Retail
News and Trends

Millennials' Credit Card Hangover and What it Means for Retail

Three ways retailers are staying in the game as millennials put as much distance as they can between them and potential debt.
5 min read
4-Step Formula to Pursuing Your Dreams
Project Grow

4-Step Formula to Pursuing Your Dreams

Learn the value of keeping a Dream List, and use these tactics to push yourself towards your dream life.
5 min read
3 Ways to Build a Strong Female Entrepreneurial and Investment Ecosystem

3 Ways to Build a Strong Female Entrepreneurial and Investment Ecosystem

Women need to stick together and use these tools to continue to increase the number of successful women entrepreneurs.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.