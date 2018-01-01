Caroline Tiger

Caroline Tiger is a Philadelphia-based design writer.

How to Defend Your Designs Against Knockoffs
Marketing

There are many ways to fight copycats--and they may even lead to opportunities.
8 min read
How to Build a Better Brainstorming Session
Project Grow

Does collaboration help get ideas going, or does it quash them?
3 min read
How the Museum of Sex Turned a Nonprofit Snub into an Asset
Starting a Business

The entrepreneur behind this unconventional attraction went all the way.
4 min read
The New Trends and Technologies Driving Design
Growth Strategies

Innovation in the way products are designed, manufactured and delivered is spelling opportunities for small businesses of all types. Learn how forward-thinking entrepreneurs are putting them to work.
8 min read
New York Startup Brings Art to the Online Masses
Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneur Jen Bekman envisions--and is creating--a world that puts art in reach of the masses.
4 min read
