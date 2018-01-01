Carrie Bach

Starting a Business
The Buddy System
5 people you should get to know when launching your business.
Making Solar Accessible
Education is the key to capitalizing on the green movement.
Franchises
10 Reasons to Purchase a Franchise
From name recognition to funding advantages, we've gathered the best reasons to become a franchisee.
The Spice Road to Franchising, Part 2
Partnering with a franchise consultant
The Spice Road to Franchising
How this mom-and-pop business decided to start franchising, while keeping its independent flair.