Guest Writer
Co-founder and CEO of Namogoo

Chemi Katz is the co-founder and CEO of Namogoo, an online security company that helps brands and site publishers protect against client-side injected malware. A former advertising and technology executive, Katz has built Namogoo’s technology to combat the new frontier of client-side malware that increasingly threatens ecommerce sites, online retailers, consumer brands and site publishers.

Is 'Ransomware' Terrorizing Your Site Visitors?
Is 'Ransomware' Terrorizing Your Site Visitors?

You need to understand how the new threat targeting businesses works, and what to do about it.
4 Signs Your Site Traffic Is Being Hijacked by a New Type of Malware
4 Signs Your Site Traffic Is Being Hijacked by a New Type of Malware

Client-side injected malware is an awkward name for an insidious and growing ecommerce threat.
