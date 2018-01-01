Cheryl Winokur Munk is a freelance writer and editor in West Orange, NJ. She is a former reporter for Dow Jones Newswires and American Banker where she covered the financial services industry. She earned a B.S. in journalism from Boston University.
Finance
Software and Biotech Companies Lead the Pack in VC Funding
Venture-capital funding increased slightly in the second quarter from the previous quarter, according to a new report.
Growth Strategies
Jobs Growth Stronger Than Expected, Unemployment Holds Steady
Multiple reports released this week signal greener pastures ahead for the labor market.
Growth Strategies
U.S. Sees Modest Growth, Small Businesses Face Jobless Recovery
As several reports show a slight improvement in the economy, small businesses remain cautious though the franchise sector is the bright spot.
Growth Strategies
Jobs Report: More Companies Are Hiring But Small Businesses Remain Cautious
Several indicators show the overall economy is on the upswing, but small-business hiring is down slightly.
Growth Strategies
Entrepreneurs See Brighter Days for Their Business, Not the Economy
In two surveys released today, small-business owners report being more optimistic about their company's future, though concerns persist about government regulation, the economy, taxes and health care.
Leadership
Survey: Small-Business Owners Band Together During Economic Struggles
A new report finds a majority of small-business owners spend their time and money supporting fellow small merchants and their communities.
Growth Strategies
Survey: Fewer Small Businesses Expect to Hire or Grow
A new report by U.S. Bank cites economic uncertainty as a top challenge for business owners when considering the future of their companies.
Finance
Venture Capital Funding Slows in the First Quarter
A new report shows an overall decline in investment dollars and deals but a brighter outlook for the software sector.
Growth Strategies
Health Care Is Now the Top Concern for Small Businesses
For the first time in two years, health care trumps the economy as the biggest issue that small-business owners are worried about, according to a new report.
Growth Strategies
Job Growth Slows Dramatically in March
Economic reports released this week reveal a sharp slowdown in U.S. hiring and labor force participation.
Finance
Tough Credit Conditions Predicted for the Remainder of 2013
Findings from Moody's Analytics shows that small-business credit quality dropped in the fourth quarter of 2012, but predicts a better outlook for 2014.
Starting a Business
Kauffman Foundation's State of Entrepreneurship: A Hopeful Outlook for 2013
Industry watchers are hopeful that entrepreneurship is on the rise.
Growth Strategies
Unemployment Rate Slightly Higher Amid Modest Job Growth
Consumer confidence takes a hit from the payroll tax hike, as unemployment holds at nearly the same levels since September.
Finance
Venture Capitalist Investing Might Take a Dip in 2013
Seed-stage companies had a particularly rough go in 2012, and money will likely to be sparser in 2013.
Growth Strategies
Small-Business Job Growth Remains Modest
The national unemployment rate held at 7.8 percent as 2012 ended with slow job growth.