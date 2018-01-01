Cheryl Winokur Munk

Cheryl Winokur Munk

Cheryl Winokur Munk is a freelance writer and editor in West Orange, NJ. She is a former reporter for Dow Jones Newswires and American Banker where she covered the financial services industry. She earned a B.S. in journalism from Boston University.

Software and Biotech Companies Lead the Pack in VC Funding
Finance

Venture-capital funding increased slightly in the second quarter from the previous quarter, according to a new report.
3 min read
Jobs Growth Stronger Than Expected, Unemployment Holds Steady
Growth Strategies

Multiple reports released this week signal greener pastures ahead for the labor market.
3 min read
U.S. Sees Modest Growth, Small Businesses Face Jobless Recovery
Growth Strategies

As several reports show a slight improvement in the economy, small businesses remain cautious though the franchise sector is the bright spot.
3 min read
Jobs Report: More Companies Are Hiring But Small Businesses Remain Cautious
Growth Strategies

Several indicators show the overall economy is on the upswing, but small-business hiring is down slightly.
3 min read
Entrepreneurs See Brighter Days for Their Business, Not the Economy
Growth Strategies

In two surveys released today, small-business owners report being more optimistic about their company's future, though concerns persist about government regulation, the economy, taxes and health care.
2 min read
Survey: Small-Business Owners Band Together During Economic Struggles
Leadership

A new report finds a majority of small-business owners spend their time and money supporting fellow small merchants and their communities.
2 min read
Survey: Fewer Small Businesses Expect to Hire or Grow
Growth Strategies

A new report by U.S. Bank cites economic uncertainty as a top challenge for business owners when considering the future of their companies.
3 min read
Venture Capital Funding Slows in the First Quarter
Finance

A new report shows an overall decline in investment dollars and deals but a brighter outlook for the software sector.
3 min read
Health Care Is Now the Top Concern for Small Businesses
Growth Strategies

For the first time in two years, health care trumps the economy as the biggest issue that small-business owners are worried about, according to a new report.
2 min read
Job Growth Slows Dramatically in March
Growth Strategies

Economic reports released this week reveal a sharp slowdown in U.S. hiring and labor force participation.
3 min read
Tough Credit Conditions Predicted for the Remainder of 2013
Finance

Findings from Moody's Analytics shows that small-business credit quality dropped in the fourth quarter of 2012, but predicts a better outlook for 2014.
3 min read
Kauffman Foundation's State of Entrepreneurship: A Hopeful Outlook for 2013
Starting a Business

Industry watchers are hopeful that entrepreneurship is on the rise.
Unemployment Rate Slightly Higher Amid Modest Job Growth
Growth Strategies

Consumer confidence takes a hit from the payroll tax hike, as unemployment holds at nearly the same levels since September.
Venture Capitalist Investing Might Take a Dip in 2013
Finance

Seed-stage companies had a particularly rough go in 2012, and money will likely to be sparser in 2013.
Small-Business Job Growth Remains Modest
Growth Strategies

The national unemployment rate held at 7.8 percent as 2012 ended with slow job growth.
