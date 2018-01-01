Chip R. Bell

Chip R. Bell

Guest Writer
Keynote Speaker, Author and Customer-Loyalty Consultant

Chip R. Bell is a renowned keynote speaker and the author of several best-selling books including his newest, Sprinkles: Creating Awesome Experiences Through Innovative Service. He can be reached at www.chipbell.com.

More From Chip R. Bell

Customers Don't Mind Waiting for a Superior Product
Storytelling

Customers Don't Mind Waiting for a Superior Product

Rome wasn't built in a day and neither was much else that we consider valuable.
4 min read
How to Deal With Your Rowdy Customers
Customer Service

How to Deal With Your Rowdy Customers

Turn the wild energy of partying patrons into a positive with these five easy steps
5 min read
Host a Big Event, and Watch Your Customer Base Grow
Events

Host a Big Event, and Watch Your Customer Base Grow

It's not all about online promotion. A fun and savvy customer-appreciation event in real life can still be just as powerful.
4 min read
Sleigh Bells Ring. Are Your Cash Registers?
Customer Engagement

Sleigh Bells Ring. Are Your Cash Registers?

Here are three secrets to holiday success.
4 min read
3 Ways to Reveal the Hidden Causes of Customer Anxiety
Customer Service

3 Ways to Reveal the Hidden Causes of Customer Anxiety

Why do shoppers put bent cans of vegetables back on the grocery store shelf? Here are ways to to care for and protect subtle but vital service hygiene.
5 min read
6 Points Along an Entrepreneur's Journey to Change Management
Change Management

6 Points Along an Entrepreneur's Journey to Change Management

Culture change is filled with hazards. Can you overcome them?
7 min read
6 Strategies for Getting Really Great Customer Service
Customer Service

6 Strategies for Getting Really Great Customer Service

You'll never have to suffer through that surly waiter again.
4 min read
Enchant Customers With the Story Behind Your Brand
Branding

Enchant Customers With the Story Behind Your Brand

People connect more easily with brands that make their story a central part of the customer experience.
6 min read
Wow Customers by Adding Sprinkles to Your Retail Service
Small BizTips

Wow Customers by Adding Sprinkles to Your Retail Service

They may come in for fast, good and cheap -- but they'll come back for unique.
5 min read
Win Customer Loyalty With an Unexpected Experience
Customer Service

Win Customer Loyalty With an Unexpected Experience

Turn a value-added service into a truly unique offering to inspire repeat business, suggests the author of a new client-service book, 'Sprinkles.'
5 min read
Who Really Runs Your Enterprise?
Customers

Who Really Runs Your Enterprise?

Centering an organization on the customer takes a courageous leader more interested in excellence than ego. Find out three strategies for doing so.
5 min read
4 Ways to Make Your Business a Powerful Customer Magnet
Finding Customers

4 Ways to Make Your Business a Powerful Customer Magnet

Attract new customers super fast with these techniques.
5 min read
Are You a Coyote or a Roadrunner?
Customer Relationship Management

Are You a Coyote or a Roadrunner?

This is an era when time, place, secrecy, size and order are no longer relevant, when customers expect personalized outcomes delivered by passionate, agile and responsive employees.
4 min read
Turning an Oops Into an Opportunity
Customer Relationship Management

Turning an Oops Into an Opportunity

When a company errs, a superior response from its customer-response team can win over the aggrieved party.
6 min read
Taming Online Customer Bullies, Cranks and the Like
Reputation Management

Taming Online Customer Bullies, Cranks and the Like

The anonymity of the Internet has changed the game for attacks on a business' reputation. Smart entrepreneurs need new ways to defend their enterprise without being labeled as defensive.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.