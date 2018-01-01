Chip R. Bell is a renowned keynote speaker and the author of several best-selling books including his newest, Sprinkles: Creating Awesome Experiences Through Innovative Service. He can be reached at www.chipbell.com.
Storytelling
Customers Don't Mind Waiting for a Superior Product
Rome wasn't built in a day and neither was much else that we consider valuable.
Customer Service
How to Deal With Your Rowdy Customers
Turn the wild energy of partying patrons into a positive with these five easy steps
Events
Host a Big Event, and Watch Your Customer Base Grow
It's not all about online promotion. A fun and savvy customer-appreciation event in real life can still be just as powerful.
Customer Engagement
Sleigh Bells Ring. Are Your Cash Registers?
Here are three secrets to holiday success.
Customer Service
3 Ways to Reveal the Hidden Causes of Customer Anxiety
Why do shoppers put bent cans of vegetables back on the grocery store shelf? Here are ways to to care for and protect subtle but vital service hygiene.
Change Management
6 Points Along an Entrepreneur's Journey to Change Management
Culture change is filled with hazards. Can you overcome them?
Customer Service
6 Strategies for Getting Really Great Customer Service
You'll never have to suffer through that surly waiter again.
Branding
Enchant Customers With the Story Behind Your Brand
People connect more easily with brands that make their story a central part of the customer experience.
Small BizTips
Wow Customers by Adding Sprinkles to Your Retail Service
They may come in for fast, good and cheap -- but they'll come back for unique.
Customer Service
Win Customer Loyalty With an Unexpected Experience
Turn a value-added service into a truly unique offering to inspire repeat business, suggests the author of a new client-service book, 'Sprinkles.'
Customers
Who Really Runs Your Enterprise?
Centering an organization on the customer takes a courageous leader more interested in excellence than ego. Find out three strategies for doing so.
Finding Customers
4 Ways to Make Your Business a Powerful Customer Magnet
Attract new customers super fast with these techniques.
Customer Relationship Management
Are You a Coyote or a Roadrunner?
This is an era when time, place, secrecy, size and order are no longer relevant, when customers expect personalized outcomes delivered by passionate, agile and responsive employees.
Customer Relationship Management
Turning an Oops Into an Opportunity
When a company errs, a superior response from its customer-response team can win over the aggrieved party.
Reputation Management
Taming Online Customer Bullies, Cranks and the Like
The anonymity of the Internet has changed the game for attacks on a business' reputation. Smart entrepreneurs need new ways to defend their enterprise without being labeled as defensive.