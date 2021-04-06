Chirenj Chandran is the CEO of MySyara, and he also serves on its board of directors. He is a former director at Amin Auto Care, Tyrecompare.ae, as well as WINCH Roadside Assistance. MySyara offers services ranging from doorstep waterless car washing and detailing, to pick-and-drop car servicing, diagnostics, and car repairs. The company has grown rapidly since its launch in 2019, when it introduced the Middle East’s first car maintenance app providing complete car care solutions at the touch of a button.