Chloe Gray

Chloe Gray

Chloe Gray specializes in digital marketing strategies for startups. She currently leads the marketing team at the Big Data company Ondore

More From Chloe Gray

18 Resources to Help You Become Amazing at Acquiring New Customers
Finding Customers

18 Resources to Help You Become Amazing at Acquiring New Customers

An effective user acquisition strategy is the holy grail for launching any new product or company. Here are the tools you'll need to do it right.
9 min read
How to Set Marketing Goals You Can Actually Achieve
Marketing Strategies

How to Set Marketing Goals You Can Actually Achieve

Advice from six marketing experts on how to set marketing goals, stay focused on them and execute like nobody's business.
13 min read
6 Things I Wish Someone Had Told Me Before I Built a Marketing Department
Marketing

6 Things I Wish Someone Had Told Me Before I Built a Marketing Department

Save yourself time and stress. Read this before jumping head-first into building a marketing team.
12 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.