Chris Byers is the CEO of Formstack, an Indianapolis-based company offering an online form and data-collection platform. Prior to Formstack, Byers co-founded an international nonprofit that was built via remote relationships among partners in Europe, Africa and the United States.

Time-Saving Tips and Tech to Keep Employees Happy
Time-Saving Tips and Tech to Keep Employees Happy

How can the right technology help employees stick around?
3 min read
3 Onboarding Tips That Close the Gap for Remote Employees
3 Onboarding Tips That Close the Gap for Remote Employees

Consider these strategies to foster engagement and peak performance.
4 min read
3 Ways to Help Remote Employees Grow With Your Company
3 Ways to Help Remote Employees Grow With Your Company

Your remote team needs to be engaged, focused and connected to help scale your business.
4 min read
Create Streamlined Workflows for Every Team in Your Company
Create Streamlined Workflows for Every Team in Your Company

It's your responsibility to empower individual departments to work with autonomy and efficiency.
4 min read
The Science of Online Forms and the Brand Experience: An Essential Guide
The Science of Online Forms and the Brand Experience: An Essential Guide

There's a lot you have to keep in mind when building an online form -- length, placement, verbiage, even color. Yes, I said color. Let's prevent people from seeing red because of your form. Or is red a good thing? Keep reading and find out.
13 min read
How to Build a Booming Team of Satisfied, Motivated Employees
How to Build a Booming Team of Satisfied, Motivated Employees

If you want to ensure your best employees stick around for a while, focus on employee engagement and happiness.
4 min read
3 Ways to Let Failure Cultivate Culture
3 Ways to Let Failure Cultivate Culture

It's OK to fail -- as long as you learn and grow from it.
5 min read
Play Nice: 3 Ways to Get Sales and Marketing to Team Up (Infographic)
Play Nice: 3 Ways to Get Sales and Marketing to Team Up (Infographic)

Why can't sales and marketing just get along? Here are three tips to help them get on the same page.
3 min read
So, What's the 'X-Factor' in the A/B Testing Formula? (Infographic)
So, What's the 'X-Factor' in the A/B Testing Formula? (Infographic)

Sorry, there really isn't one. But these five tips will help you increase your clicks and conversions.
7 min read
5 Crisis-Mode Moves to Save Your Google Ranking (Infographic)
5 Crisis-Mode Moves to Save Your Google Ranking (Infographic)

Mobile optimization has moved from nicety to necessity. Are you ready?
5 min read
'Yes Men' No More: 5 Tips to Grow Engaged and Empowered Employees
'Yes Men' No More: 5 Tips to Grow Engaged and Empowered Employees

What you can do at a time when only 29 percent of employees are engaged in their organizations.
5 min read
6 Secrets to Getting Employees to Do What You Want
6 Secrets to Getting Employees to Do What You Want

To succeed, leaders must effectively set, measure and evaluate goals.
4 min read
3 Qualities Every Remote Manager Needs (Infographic)
3 Qualities Every Remote Manager Needs (Infographic)

The skills of a traditional manager are not always easily translated into a distributed work environment.
3 min read
When Does Switching to a Remote Workplace Make Sense?
When Does Switching to a Remote Workplace Make Sense?

Having your employees telecommute can bring many benefits to your company, but the risks must also be weighed.
4 min read
