Guest Writer

CMO of REP Interactive

Chris Carter is CMO of REP Interactive. As an award-winning producer and a finalist for San Diego Business Journal's Emerging Generation: 25 In Their 20s, Chris has spearheaded hundreds of projects for some of REP's biggest clients. After playing Division I football at the University of California, Davis, Chris left the technology company he was working for to become a full-time member of the REP Interactive team. During his time as vice president and now CMO, REP Interactive has employed more than 500 creative professionals, completed more than 1,000 projects around the world and worked with more than 130 brands from Fortune 50 companies such as Amazon and Coldwell Banker. Chris' skills and expertise as a marketing strategist help brands take a holistic approach to their video marketing initiatives.