Chris Lucas

Guest Writer
Vice President of Marketing for Formstack
Chris Lucas is the vice president of marketing for Formstack. He is passionate about setting the vision for Formstack’s marketing and sales departments, as well as discovering new ways to drive web traffic and leads. 

Conversion Rate Optimization: From a Luxury to a Necessity in 2016
Increasing Conversions

Conversion Rate Optimization: From a Luxury to a Necessity in 2016

CRO is the newest 'it' tool for marketers globally. Is it on your radar yet?
4 min read
PageRank Is Dead. What Marketers Need Now Is Trust Flow.
Digital Marketing

PageRank Is Dead. What Marketers Need Now Is Trust Flow.

With trust flow emerging as the leading driver of search ranking, digital marketers must focus on linking to quality sites.
5 min read
4 Trends That Will Shape Marketing in 2016
Online Marketing

4 Trends That Will Shape Marketing in 2016

Marketers are likely to get better at using the piles of customer data available and new tools will help them adjust to how customers interact with brands online.
4 min read
The Digital Marketer's Quick Guide to iOS 9 Ad Blockers
Marketing Technology

The Digital Marketer's Quick Guide to iOS 9 Ad Blockers

Be forewarned, ad blockers block more than just display ads, like analytics tracking.
4 min read
