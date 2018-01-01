Chris Oberbeck

Chris Oberbeck

Guest Writer
Chairman and CEO at Saratoga Investment Corp.

Chris Oberbeck is the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Saratoga Investment Corp., a publicly traded business development company. Mr. Oberbeck brings over 25 years of experience in leveraged finance, from distressed debt to private equity, to his position.

More From Chris Oberbeck

Capital-Hungry Startups Should Consider This Alternative to VCs.
business development companies

Capital-Hungry Startups Should Consider This Alternative to VCs.

Venture firms are funding fewer startups, mostly in selected places. If yours is outside the promised land that is Silicon Valley, business development companies might be your best bet for funding.
7 min read
Here's a Boring Investment You'll Find Is Exciting in Your Investment Portfolio
Investing strategies

Here's a Boring Investment You'll Find Is Exciting in Your Investment Portfolio

Business development companies provide financing to small and mid-sized businesses and provide a steady yield for growth investors.
4 min read
3 Commonly Overlooked Ways Business Owners Can Raise Funds
Small Business Financing

3 Commonly Overlooked Ways Business Owners Can Raise Funds

You could get just the injection of cash you need through grant support, business development companies or online lenders.
4 min read
In a Sea of Economic Volatility, Financial Stability Is Needed More Than Ever
Investors

In a Sea of Economic Volatility, Financial Stability Is Needed More Than Ever

Throughout all the economic turmoil, one investment vehicle offers a sense of relief.
4 min read
5 Ways a CEO Can Build a Culture of Trust
CEOs

5 Ways a CEO Can Build a Culture of Trust

Make connections, keep promises, set expectations, admit failures and trust your team. Seems pretty simple, right? Let's dig into the details.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.