Chris Winfield is an entrepreneur and productivity expert in New York City. With the use of simple systems, techniques and the power of true focus, Winfield teaches business owners how to get 40 hours of work done in 16.7 and much more.
Work-Life Balance
The Ultimate Guide to Overcoming Setbacks, Obstacles and Defeats in Work and Life
You have the power to overcome anything.
Entrepreneurs
What a Day In the Life of an Entrepreneur Actually Looks Like
It's not all bling, motivational quotes and working from beaches, despite what you might have seen on social media.
Sleep Habits
5 Almost Effortless Ways to Become a Morning Person
Super simple methods to make your mornings easier . . . and more productive.
Focus
Cut Through Barriers to Success With a Laser Focus on Your Goals
Distractions are detours on what is already a long road to where you want to be.