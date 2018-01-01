Claire Groden

Coca-Cola
Coke Is Wanting to Turn 'Premium' Milk Into a Billion-Dollar Business
Coca-Cola is betting that it can make America love milk again.
Theranos
Theranos May Have Run Blood Tests Despite Quality Issues
Eighty one patients in a six-month period received hematology results that were not adequately controlled for quality.
Google Translate Now Covers 99% of the Online Population
Just before Google Translate's 10th birthday, the service has hit a major milestone.
Uber
Uber Has a Creative New Way to Distract Drunk Passengers
As concerns over driver safety have increased over the past few months, the ride service is reportedly piloting one solution in the backseats of cars in Charlotte, N.C.
Biomedical Technology
A Bill Gates-Backed Gene Editing Startup Is Going Public
Editas Medicine is the first gene-editing medical technology company to file an IPO.
Tesla
Tesla Is Going on a Hiring Spree
The innovative car company is planning to hire 4,500 people in four years. Right now, it has 14,000 employees.
FedEx
FedEx Is Blaming Last-Minute Shoppers for Christmas Delays
The company says it was overwhelmed by an eleventh-hour burst of orders.
Tesla
Dreamworks CEO: Elon Musk Saved My Life
Jeffrey Katzenberg said his recent car accident would have been much worse had he not been driving a Tesla Model S.
Self-Driving Cars
Google Wants Its Self-Driving Cars to Operate More Like People
The company says its current prototypes are 'a little more cautious than they need to be.'
Google Chrome
Google Chrome Finally Ends Autoplay on Background Tabs
Customers have been waiting for this.
Apple
Here's Another Clue About Apple's Rumored iPhone 6S Reveal
A big private event booking in San Francisco set for early September has fueled more speculation.
Streaming
Your Free Spotify Account Could Look Very Different Soon
The music streaming service is rumored to be considering new limitations on its free version.
Apple
Expect This Apple Watch Feature to Make Its Way to Your Next iPhone
Force Touch allows users to press down firmly to find other features within apps with fewer steps.
Printers
Epson Is Creating a Printer That Won't Run Out of Ink for 3 Years
The EcoTank is reportedly launching in September.
Airlines
How One Airline Hopes to Make You Actually Want the Middle Seat
It might be the budget airline's only perk.