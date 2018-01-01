Claire Groden

Reporter
Claire Groden is a reporter at Fortune.

More From Claire Groden

Coke Is Wanting to Turn 'Premium' Milk Into a Billion-Dollar Business
Coca-Cola

Coke Is Wanting to Turn 'Premium' Milk Into a Billion-Dollar Business

Coca-Cola is betting that it can make America love milk again.
2 min read
Theranos May Have Run Blood Tests Despite Quality Issues
Theranos

Theranos May Have Run Blood Tests Despite Quality Issues

Eighty one patients in a six-month period received hematology results that were not adequately controlled for quality.
2 min read
Google Translate Now Covers 99% of the Online Population
Google

Google Translate Now Covers 99% of the Online Population

Just before Google Translate's 10th birthday, the service has hit a major milestone.
1 min read
Uber Has a Creative New Way to Distract Drunk Passengers
Uber

Uber Has a Creative New Way to Distract Drunk Passengers

As concerns over driver safety have increased over the past few months, the ride service is reportedly piloting one solution in the backseats of cars in Charlotte, N.C.
2 min read
A Bill Gates-Backed Gene Editing Startup Is Going Public
Biomedical Technology

A Bill Gates-Backed Gene Editing Startup Is Going Public

Editas Medicine is the first gene-editing medical technology company to file an IPO.
2 min read
Tesla Is Going on a Hiring Spree
Tesla

Tesla Is Going on a Hiring Spree

The innovative car company is planning to hire 4,500 people in four years. Right now, it has 14,000 employees.
2 min read
FedEx Is Blaming Last-Minute Shoppers for Christmas Delays
FedEx

FedEx Is Blaming Last-Minute Shoppers for Christmas Delays

The company says it was overwhelmed by an eleventh-hour burst of orders.
2 min read
Dreamworks CEO: Elon Musk Saved My Life
Tesla

Dreamworks CEO: Elon Musk Saved My Life

Jeffrey Katzenberg said his recent car accident would have been much worse had he not been driving a Tesla Model S.
2 min read
Google Wants Its Self-Driving Cars to Operate More Like People
Self-Driving Cars

Google Wants Its Self-Driving Cars to Operate More Like People

The company says its current prototypes are 'a little more cautious than they need to be.'
2 min read
Google Chrome Finally Ends Autoplay on Background Tabs
Google Chrome

Google Chrome Finally Ends Autoplay on Background Tabs

Customers have been waiting for this.
2 min read
Here's Another Clue About Apple's Rumored iPhone 6S Reveal
Apple

Here's Another Clue About Apple's Rumored iPhone 6S Reveal

A big private event booking in San Francisco set for early September has fueled more speculation.
2 min read
Your Free Spotify Account Could Look Very Different Soon
Streaming

Your Free Spotify Account Could Look Very Different Soon

The music streaming service is rumored to be considering new limitations on its free version.
2 min read
Expect This Apple Watch Feature to Make Its Way to Your Next iPhone
Apple

Expect This Apple Watch Feature to Make Its Way to Your Next iPhone

Force Touch allows users to press down firmly to find other features within apps with fewer steps.
1 min read
Epson Is Creating a Printer That Won't Run Out of Ink for 3 Years
Printers

Epson Is Creating a Printer That Won't Run Out of Ink for 3 Years

The EcoTank is reportedly launching in September.
1 min read
How One Airline Hopes to Make You Actually Want the Middle Seat
Airlines

How One Airline Hopes to Make You Actually Want the Middle Seat

It might be the budget airline's only perk.
2 min read
